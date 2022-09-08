Bantwala (Karnataka): A team of NIA officials raided the house of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) national secretary Riyaz Farangipet on Thursday morning in connection with BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru’s murder. As the investigation team arrived at Farangipet's house in Kaikamba on BC Road, his supporters gathered and staged a protest, raising 'Go Back' slogans.

The investigating team raided a total of 33 places, simultaneously just two days ago on Tuesday in Mysuru, Kodagu, and Dakshina Kannada districts. The team said the investigations revealed that the accused are active members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and they had planned and committed the murder as part of a larger conspiracy to strike terror among the members of a particular section of society.

During the searches at the premises of the accused and the suspects, digital devices, used ammunition, improvised arms, cash, incriminating documents, pamphlets, and literature have been seized, said the NIA.