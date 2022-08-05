Davanagere: Karnataka has never faced violence like it is facing today, stated former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday while addressing a huge gathering at a function to celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of Opposition leader Siddaramaiah.



"If we ask a US citizen what they think of Karnataka today, they will tell you the state has never faced violence like it is facing today. They will also say that when the Congress was in power there was harmony in the state," Gandhi stated while referring to the situation in the state following a series of incidents leading to a communal divide.



All communities lived together happily and no one was scared when the Congress was in power. "Harmony and peace are the most important things in business," he stated. When the BJP was ridiculing computers, late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi made Karnataka a silicon valley, he underlined. Rahul Gandhi attacked the ruling BJP saying that the whole state can see the corruption. "They (BJP leaders) swore before the statue of Basavanna and indulged in stealing from the people. When did Basavanna say you can steal? He said you do what you say. The BJP does just the opposite," he said.

"We believe in the culture, language and tradition of Karnataka. For the Congress party, your (Karnataka) culture and history is fundamental for the country. BJP wants to impose one idea on the state. They want to colonize Karnataka. We want to help Karnataka to develop," Rahul Gandhi stated. "I can tell you we will put Karnataka on the international map."



He branded the demonetization and GST programmes as national disasters and measures to take money from the poor and give it to 3 to 4 industrialists. "When the Congress was in power, we gave Rs 72,000 crore to farmers. The three farm laws were brought by the BJP to steal from the farmers," he said. (IANS)