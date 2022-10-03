Koppala(Karnataka): A 16-year-old boy in Koppala here was persuaded to perform a puja naked by three miscreants who told him that he shall be cleared of all his debts if he does as they say. The miscreants further recorded a video of the puja and leaked it on the internet. The incident happened back in June, and came to light now when the victim's parents found out about the video.

The police, after receiving a complaint in the matter, have arrested one of the three culprits and are looking for the other two. As informed by the police officials, the accused worked with the minor on contract under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Hubballi and were also well aware of his poor financial background and family debts.

Taking undue advantage of the situation, they lured the boy into believing that a certain puja would help him get rid of all the debt and earn more money. The boy got convinced and the three made the minor strip off all his clothes, covered his naked body in ash, put a garland around his neck, and made him close his eyes as he performed the 'puja'.

They shot a video of the whole incident without the victim's knowledge and leaked it on the internet. After the victim found out, they threatened to kill his father if he informs anyone about the incident. The boy, therefore, kept the matter hidden from his family. However, about three months down the line, the boy's parents found out about the video as it was leaked on the internet. On being confronted, the victim revealed his ordeals and his parents decided to lodge a complaint in the matter.

The Koppal rural police station registered a case under the relevant sections against three miscreants identified as Sharanappa, Virupanagowda, and Sharanappa Talavara, and managed to arrest one of them. The other two are on the run while the police are trying to nab them.