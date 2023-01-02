Ramnagar (Karnataka): A man in Karnataka's Ramnagar district shot himself dead and in his suicide note, he named a BJP MLA and five others, officials said on Monday. The five named in the note are all said to be influential people. He had shot himself in the head in his car.

The victim was identified as 47-year-old Pradeep, a resident of Amalipura near the HSR Layout in Bengaluru. The names in the suicide note are Arvind Limbavali, a former Minister and BJP MLA from the Mahadevapura constituency; G. Ramesh Reddy, K. Gopi, Dr. Jayaram Reddy, Raghav Bhat and Somaiah. He had mentioned the name of Mahadevapura constituency BJP MLA and former minister Arvind Limbavali and five others in his death note.

He had gone to a resort near Nettagere in Ramnagar, a neighbouring town of Bengaluru, with his family to celebrate New Year's day on Sunday. In between, he returned to his Bengaluru residence and wrote the suicide letter. After he came back to the resort, he died by suicide in his car, the police said.

In the note, he urged the police to initiate action against the five persons and hold them responsible for his death. The deceased also mentioned their mobile numbers. The note mentioned that the accused took Rs 1.50 crore from the deceased in connection with opening a resort and had promised to make him a partner in the business.

"The partners have betrayed me. I was supposed to get Rs 2.50 crore. BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali attempted to compromise and I got only Rs 9 lakhs. After that, MLA Arvind Limbavali also did not help me," the death note says. (IANS)