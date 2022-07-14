Mysuru: The forest department in Karnataka on Wednesday arrested a man on charges of raising peacocks at his residence in Kamagondanahally village in Mysuru district. The arrested person has been identified as Manju Nayak. The raid was conducted by the Mobile Vigilance Squad of the Forest Department. During the investigation, the squad learned the man was rearing several peacocks in his residence.

An adult peacock was seized by the Vigilance Squad from his residence. They took the peacock into custody and arrested Manju Nayak. A case has been filed under the Wild Life Protection Act and the accused has been remanded to judicial custody. The forest department is still investigating the case.

Peacock is the national bird protected under Indian Wildlife Act, 1972. Although they are considered sacred animals in several beliefs, both peacock and peafowl are hunted for their feathers, fat, and meat.