Bellary (Karnataka): Heavy rains continued to lash as floodwaters inundated villages and habitations, throwing life out of gear in parts of Bellary district in Karnataka for the past several days. Some villages are facing a flood situation in the area even as 8 people, who were caught in swirling waters in Siruguppa, have been rescued.

Vedavati and Hagari rivers in Bellary district are flowing above danger level due to continuous torrential rains for the last three to four days. The Shanishwara temple near Mudenur in Siruguppa taluk was inundated by the floods of Vedavati river. Four members of the priest's family who had gone to the temple were caught in the flood.

A boat belonging to the fire department went to rescue the flood victims but it capsized under the impact of swirling waters. Braving the flood challenge, three firemen reached the temple. A fireman named Lingaraja reached the river bank by swimming about one and a half km. Including rescuers, a total of eight people sat on top of the temple as flood threat continued. Fire personnel rescued over eight people by boat.

Also Read: Amid Bengaluru floods, video of BJP MP Tejasvi Surya enjoying 'Benne Dosa' goes viral

In Bellary taluk, Hagari river has been in spate. Thousands of acres of horticulture crops as well as paddy, corn and tomato have been damaged due as Hagari has been flowing above danger level.

Flood waters have flowed into agricultural lands and houses of residents in Basarakodu, Moka, Paramadevanahalli, Sindawala and Vanenur villages of Bellary taluk. The entire village of Basarakodu is inundated. In the village, the district administration has arranged meals for the people. Food was distributed from house to house by raft.

The bridge near Raravi in ​​Siruguppa taluk was cut off due to inundation. Hundreds of students had to scramble to write their graduation exams. The Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University in Bellary has finally postponed today's examination to September 21 following reports over problems of students.

In Siruguppa and Bellary taluks of Bellary district, flood situation has been created by rivers Vedavati and Hagari and the life of the people has been completely disrupted. As flood threat is increasing, alerted is sounded in the villages alongside of the river.