Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Friday introduced a bill in the Legislative Assembly for constitution of an authority for the city, for regulation of the development, operation, maintenance, monitoring, and supervision of urban mobility. It provides for the constitution of the 'Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority' to deal with the matters relating to urban mobility, which is currently done by a multiplicity of institutions, departments, and independent legislations.

The bill calls for establishment of the authority with the Chief Minister as ex-officio Chairperson and all stakeholder authorities and departments as part of it. The Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority Bill was introduced in the Legislative Assembly today. It is likely to be taken up for consideration and passage during the winter session of the legislature. "Whereas multiplicity of institutions, departments, and independent legislations that they are bound to follow are currently causing overlap in responsibilities and functions, which impede the process of planning and implementation of major transportation schemes aimed at streamlining and improving urban mobility," the bill said.

The authority will work for promoting seamless mobility through sustainable urban transport and integration of land use and transport planning in the Urban Mobility Region by preparing and updating regularly, the comprehensive mobility plan. It would also prepare plans and implement travel demand management measures such as congestion pricing, parking regulations, tolling, special purpose lanes etc. to regulate travel demand in the region.

Also, to put in place frameworks, regulations, and mechanisms to establish an effective coordination mechanism, encompassing all strategic and operational matters, and establishing appropriate frameworks for engagement of private sector in planning, development and management of mobility service delivery and effective contract execution by the urban transport agencies, traffic management agencies and infrastructure development agencies.

As per the bill, the 'Comprehensive Mobility Plan' will cover pedestrians, cycle tracks, road standards, infrastructure and so on. The authority shall prepare a Traffic Management Plan, at least once a year, with the traffic management agencies, consisting of corridor based and area-based traffic management plans for corridors or areas indicated; also signal phase optimization plans to ensure seamless mobility of people including differently abled, senior citizens and children, among others.

The bill also provides for penal provision, according to which, If any person fails to comply with the rules, regulations, orders or directions of the Authority, the person shall be punishable with fine which may extend up to one lakh rupees and for a second or subsequent violation or non-compliance with fine which may extend up to two lakh rupees.

In the case of continuing violation or non-compliance with additional fine which may extend up to five thousand rupees for every day during which the violation or non-compliance continues. There are also penal provisions for violations on part of government departments and companies. (PTI)