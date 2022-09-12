Bengaluru: Karnataka government's cyber centre of excellence in cyber security 'CySecK' and IT major Dell Technologies entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday to create enhanced cyber security practices in the State, especially among students. The MoU was inked in the presence of Minister for Higher Education and IT/BT C N Ashwath Narayan at Vikasa Soudha here.

The agreement would facilitate imparting of cyber security awareness and practices to students, startups and public offices, and would also benefit small and medium-scale enterprises, Narayan said. As per the MoU, Dell would provide learning of cyber safety practices through its interactive courses and would be available both in Kannada as well as in English, he said.

Dell also has the objective of contributing to the startup eco system through its 'Ascend' initiative, he said, adding that this helps in expanding the startup market.

Manish Gupta, vice-president, Dell Technologies, and Ripu Bajwa, its general manager, were present, a release said. The Minister further said to achieve the target of the State becoming a USD 300 billion digital economy by 2025, putting in place an efficient cyber security system is necessary. Dr Karthik Rao Bappanadu, Head, CySecK, said the centre is working relentlessly to expand the cyber security practices to tier 2 and 3 centres also. (PTI)