Chikkamagalur (Karnataka): The parents of a young girl here, who died after acquiring a severe injury to her brain in an accident on Wednesday, have decided to donate her organs after her death. Rakshitha Basavanahalli, a resident of Somanahalli, fell down from a bus while getting off and succumbed to severe brain injuries.

A student of Govt PU College, Rakshita was reportedly getting off the bus when the bus driver suddenly picked up speed and the young woman was thrown off. She sustained severe injuries to her head, thereby making her brain entirely dysfunctional. She was rushed to a private hospital in Shimoga but eventually died while receiving treatment.

Her bereaved family, even in such a situation of distress, decided to donate her organs. A team at the Chikamagalur District Hospital initiated the organ removal process after completing all the formalities on Thursday, September 22. Organs including her heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, and eyes were removed and sent for storage at various hospitals for donation. As per the requirements, the hospital facilities called for a helicopter to carry the extracted heart of the deceased to the Manipal Hospital in Bangalore.

Meanwhile, her kidneys were shifted to a hospital in Mangalore through an ambulance, while her eyes will be stored at the Chikamagalur hospital. The Chikamagalaur district administration had arranged for zero traffic arrangements for the smooth and fast transfer of organs through the ambulance. The citizens in the area were also alarmed about the same and requested cooperation.