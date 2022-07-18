Raichur: A couple and their two children from Hyderabad died on the spot after a collision between a car and a lorry in Karnataka's Raichur. The incident took place near Balaji Camp in Sindhnur Taluk where a lorry collided with a car while returning from Goa to Hyderabad while the lorry driver fled from the spot. The deceased have been identified as Pradeep (35), his wife Poornima (30) and their children Jeetin (12) and Maheen (7).

Balaganur police soon visited the spot. The bodies were sent to the hospital even as the police have contacted the relatives to collect them. Police are searching for the accused and a case has been registered in Balaganur police station in this regard.

