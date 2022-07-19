Tumakuru (Karnataka): A man announced a cash prize of Rs 50,000 to the one who can give clues about his missing African Gray parrot. According to Ravi, an animal activist and the owner of the bird, their family nursed two African grey parrots at their home in Jayanagar locality of Tumakuru district.

One of the parrots named 'Rustuma' has gone missing since July 16. The family has made posters and is searching for the bird in the surrounding areas. "By mistake it has flown away. I request the people here to observe their surroundings, on balconies, terraces and on the branches of trees. It cannot go far," he said.

"We have not been able to take the pain. I request everyone to give information or if anyone returns the bird, they will be given Rs 50,000 cash on the spot," Ravi said. "I have been associated with animal rights organisations. I and my family share a special bond with the parrot," he said. "We have been missing it very much. We have spent wonderful times with the bird," he added.

The family celebrates the birthday of the two parrots every year. The bonding of the family with the parrot and their endeavour to get it back has moved people and animal lovers in the state.