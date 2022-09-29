Gadag (Karnataka): The Karnataka education department has suspended a headmaster of a government school in Karnataka's Gadag who asked students to write an essay on Prophet Muhammad and distributed a religious book to them. The action came after a right-wing outfit Sri Rama Sene protested against him.

Public Education Department Additional Commissioner Sidramappa S. Biradara has issued an order suspending Abdul Munaf Bijapur, head teacher of Government High School of Nagavi village in Gadag district.

Abdul Munafar Bijapur, headmaster of the Government High School in Nagavi Village, had organised an essay competition on Prophet Mohammed. Subsequently, the right-wing activists barged into the school premises. The incident took place in the Government High School in Nagavi village.

The activists barged into the school and heckled the headmaster, leaving the 172 students in a state of shock. The activists of Ram Sene accused the headmaster of trying to facilitate religious conversion. Sharanappa Gowda Haplad, a parent, said, "I came to know that the headmaster of the school was trying to impose Islam in the minds of students by conducting an essay writing competition and announcing Rs 5,000 prize money.

The boys and girls in the hope of winning Rs 5,000 were made to write essays. His intention was to convert students. That's why I informed Sri Ram Sene activists. I want to know what's the intention of organising an essay competition on Prophet Mohammad." (ANI)