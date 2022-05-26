Chikkamagaluru: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband in an inebriated condition after a heated argument with his son, who was addicted to the mobile game PUBG, in Chikkamagaluru of Karnataka, police said. The accused was arrested by the police. The incident took place in the Hagalakhan estate of Chikkamagaluru taluk where the man identified as Imtiyaz was reprimanding his son for playing the addictive mobile game.

The man, who was drunk at the time, threatened his son that he will shoot him. His wife, Maimuna (40) tried to intervene, but was killed after being shot at by her husband, police said. She was immediately rushed to a hospital by her son, but succumbed on way. Based on a complaint, a case was registered by the police and further investigation is on.

Also read: Denied access to play PUBG, son kills father