Davanagere (Karnataka): An Anganwadi teacher from Davanagere after being discriminated against for her caste, decided to bring about a reformation as resistance to the unfair practice and ended up opening her own Anganwadi center in the village, with better quality education and facilities.

A Dalit woman named Lakshmi was working as an Anganwadi teacher in a school in the Halechikkanahalli village. When the villagers realized that she is a Dalit, many of them did not want her near their children, let alone being someone who teaches them. The parents therefore collectively asked her to stand outside the Anganwadi school premises, not letting her enter in, near their children. This continued for about three months, causing mental torcher to the woman.

Lakshmi was eventually moved to another school, the Goshale Anganwadi, located in Avaragere at a short distance from Davanagere by the Women and Child Welfare Department. Taking the insult that she had to tolerate at the previous school to her heart, she decided to show her potential and prove to the villagers that her caste does not define her caliber.

Lakshmi started training the 30 students enrolled in her Anganwadi with the aim to get them admitted into convent schools. She started referring to good quality study material both in English and Telugu languages to teach her students. It has been 5 years since she has been shifted to the Goshala Anganwadi and the parents of the children enrolled there are extremely happy with the quality of education their kids are receiving. Many villagers now eagerly send their children to Lakshmi so that they receive a better quality education.

Lakshmi, who has now become popular for being an exceptional Anganwadi teacher, has set an inspiring example for people who are discriminated against solely for their caste, while also teaching a lesson to the casteist people in the village.