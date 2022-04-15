Davangere: Battling all the odds that came his way, a mortar's son here, has managed to bag two gold medals, compensating for all the hardships that his parents went through to educate him. Razeeq Ulla, the elder son of Jamaldeen Saab and Shakeela Banu of Malebennur village of Harihara taluk of Davanagere district, lives with a family of six people. The young man has won two gold medals during his Master's degree in Arts while attending the college three days a week and working as a construction worker himself with his father on the remaining days.

With a family of six, Razeeq's father was working very hard to make the ends meet. Seeing the ordeals that his father went through every day to fight what fate threw at Razeeq's family, he decided to lend a hand and started working as a mortar himself too. "I am a construction worker by profession and don't earn a lot. But I have tried to give him good education to the best of my abilities. He has worked really hard and we can see the results. He did both the things -- studies and work -- and yet managed to excel at both. I am a proud father," said Razeeq's father Jamaldeen with sheer joy in his eyes.

With the entire district celebrating Razeeq's achievement, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy arrived in the village to felicitate Razeeq for his exceptional achievement. "I assisted my father in construction work around the village to secure a stable income. My mother is a homemaker and we are 6 people in the house, so it was a lot for my parents to bear themselves. But I also wanted to study, so I decided I will try and do both. I am thankful to my father for being such an incredible source of support. I am also thankful to the university for accommodating me," Razeeq said while speaking to ETV Bharat.

