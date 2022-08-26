Mysuru: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday called Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as an "incapable" person and also a 'puppet' in the hands of the RSS.

The former Chief Minister even termed the BJP government in the State as "illegal" as it was not legitimately elected by the people of the State; the saffron party came to power through "Operation Kamala."

"We have an incapable Chief Minister, he has become a puppet in the hands of RSS. There is no government and there is no governance, as stated by Minister Madhuswamy himself," Siddaramaiah said. Recently, Madhuswamy's purported remarks during a telephonic conversation that the "government is not functioning, we are somehow managing" were leaked and gone viral, causing embarrassment to the government.

During an interaction with mediapersons here, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly in reference to the 40 per cent commission charge against the government by the State contractors' association, said when there is an allegation, there has to be an inquiry. "What we are calling for, as there is demand from the people and contractors' association, is judicial inquiry, it should be ordered, and the truth should come out," he said.

The Congress legislature party leader further said,"Being a responsible government, it is its duty to get an inquiry done by a judicial commission as demanded by those who have made the allegation, if the government continues to remain adamant, we will go to the people, and people will teach them (ruling BJP) a lesson." (PTI)