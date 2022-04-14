Reva: A Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Reva parliamentary constituency in Karnataka, Janardan Mishra, has courted a controversy by saying that the career of a politician extends if he slaps a collector.

The MP made the remarks while addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 71st birth anniversary celebration program of the late Bhagvatsharan Mathur at Krishna Raj Kapoor Auditorium in Bengaluru. “In the earlier times, the political career of the person who slapped the collector used to shine for two years. We also keep waiting to slap the collector,” Mishra said while talking about his political journey.

The BJP MP has made controversial statements in the past as well. In December last year, Mishra had said that he should be approached with complaints of corruption “only if the amount involved is more than Rs 15 lakh”. Earlier in 2019, Mishra threatened an IAS officer, stating that he will be "buried alive" if he asked for money from residents living in illegal colonies.

Also Read BJP MP threatens to 'bury alive' IAS officer in MP