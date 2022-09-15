Bengaluru: The HAL police on Thursday arrested a bus driver for the death of a class 1 student who was allegedly hit by his bus. The 7-year-old deceased, identified as Nitish Kumar, was walking to school when he got hit by a school bus and sustained a severe head injury.

The child thereafter reportedly attended his classes in an injured condition, without informing anyone about the accident. It was after he fell unconscious that his teacher noticed the injury. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries while under treatment. The school authorities also alarmed the parents of the child as well as the local police officials.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the officials launched an investigation. The driver, identified as Vitthal, was arrested and is currently under interrogation. A case has also been registered against him, the police informed. The bereaved parents of the child, residents of the Munnekollal area of the city, have demanded justice for the death of their child.