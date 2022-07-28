Thiruvananthapuram: The state-run Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), in association with She Loves Tech (SLT), has invited applications from tech startups across the country working on women-impact products for the world's largest startup competition for women and technology.

The challenge, titled "She Loves Tech 2022 Global Startup Competition", provides an international platform for women entrepreneurs as well as startups dedicated to improving the lives of women. KSUM will conduct a mentorship programme for shortlisted startups, which will be followed by "She Loves Tech India 2022" on September 23, a statement said here.

The winners of the India round can participate in the global competition. She Loves Tech is a global platform committed to closing the funding gap for women entrepreneurs, an official statement said. It is the world's largest startup competition for women and technology, seeking out and accelerating the best entrepreneurs and technology for transformative impact.

The applicants must have a minimum viable product and have raised less than USD 5 million. They should be an early-stage startup with either a technology product largely impacting women or a female founder or both, the statement added. (PTI)