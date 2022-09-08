Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka): A KSRTC bus conductor kicked a passenger in the chest and pushed him out of the bus on Wednesday. The incident took place at Iswaramangala in Karnataka's Puttur taluk. Official sources said that the conductor has been identified as Subbaraj Rai.

KSRTC conductor kicked passenger in the chest, suspended

A video of the incident shows the concerned passenger was apparently drunk during the time of the incident. The conductor stopped the passenger the passenger from boarding the bus and then threw his umbrella on the road. The conductor repeatedly told him to get down from the bus but the passenger refused to do so.

Also read: Amputee's wife asked to pay money or dig her husband's severed leg by herself

Then in an apparent feat of rage the conductor pushed the passenger and kicked him in the chest and he fell on the road. As the passenger laid on the road, the conductor slammed the door of the bus shut and then the bus moved away.

After the video of the incident went viral KSRTC suspended the conductor. Earlier Puttur KSRTC Divisional Controller Jayakara Shetty told ETV Bharat "No administrator(conductor) has the authority to take such action regardless of the condition of the passenger. Therefore, he will be immediately suspended from service."