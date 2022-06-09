Vadodara: India saw its first 'sologamy' as Gujarat woman Kshama Bindu married herself, with all the wedding rituals of 'mehendi' and 'haldi'. She got married a few days ahead of the scheduled date to avoid any controversy after a BJP leader opposed her wedding and said she wouldn't be allowed to marry in a temple.

kshama talks to the media after her sologamy, know what he told the media

After the wedding, she thanked everyone in a video message and said she was grateful for the support and encouragement. "I finally got married to myself at my home on Wednesday evening in the presence of some select friends. To avoid any more controversy, I preponed my wedding. I would like to thank everyone who has messaged me and congratulated me and gave me the power to fight for what I believed in," she said on Facebook. However, some people raised doubts about her self-marriage and dubbed it a publicity stunt to gain more followers on Instagram which actually happened in the last few days.

Earlier, she had planned to marry herself at a temple near her house on June 11 and arranged for a priest to solemnize the marriage with traditional Vedic rituals but changed the plans after the priest backed off, Bindu told reporters in Vadodara. "Even the priest backed off following the controversy. The temple where I had planned to get married also canceled my booking following opposition from Sunitaben," she said.

Sunita Shukla, vice president of the Vadodara unit of the BJP, had announced that she will not allow such a marriage to take place in any temple, and alleged that Bindu was corrupting the minds of Hindu youths through such publicity stunts.

She is also seen performing 'seven pheras,' considered an essential part of the marriage ritual. "It was a dream come true. This marriage had everything, except a groom and a priest. As per the rituals, I performed puja of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi, garlanded myself, applied sindoor on my head and even took seven vows, which I had written for myself", she said.

Bindu, who is a working professional, had also said that her mother, who lives in another city, had given consent for the unusual groom-less wedding. However, legal experts had said earlier that sologamy does not have any legal backing in India. A senior lawyer, Chandrakant Gupta, said, "The Hindu Marriage Act uses the terminology 'either of the spouse', which simply means that there must be two persons to complete the marriage. Sologamy will never pass the legal scrutiny." PTI