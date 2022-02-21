Mumbai (Maharashtra): Superstar Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon have bagged Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards for Best Actor in the prestigious award ceremony held on Sunday.

The star-studded night honoured the talented artists for their outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. Ranveer and Kriti bagged the 'Best Actor' award for their acclaimed performances in notable movies '83' and 'Mimi'.

The official Instagram account of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival announced the news. For the 'Mimi' star, they wrote, "Congratulations to kritisanon for winning the award for Best Actress - Mimi at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off. Team DPIFF wishes you good luck in your future endeavors."Kriti Sanon played the lead role in the comedy-drama 'Mimi' that was released digitally on July 26.

This Hindi remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National award-winning, Marathi film, 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy!' (2011), has been directed by Laxman Utekar and also features Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar, and Supriya Pathak.

The film narrates a quirky tale of a feisty and carefree girl (Kriti) who becomes a surrogate mom to make money. Laxman Utekar has also written the movie's story and screenplay along with Rohan Shankar, who has penned the dialogues as well.

Meanwhile, for Ranveer Singh, the official Instagram account of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival wrote, "Congratulations to @ranveersingh for winning the award for Best Actor - 83 at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off. Team DPIFF wishes you good luck in your future.

Ranveer won the best actor award for '83', a sports drama film directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment, and 83 Film Ltd. Based on the India national cricket team led by Kapil Dev, which won the 1983 Cricket World Cup, the film's story and dialogues were co-written by Kabir Khan, along with Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Vasan Bala, and Sumit Arora.

It stars Ranveer as Kapil Dev and Padukone as Romi Bhatia, Dev's wife, featuring an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree.

Here is a complete list of winners:

1. Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry - Asha Parekh

2. Best International Feature Film - 'Another Round'

3. Best Director - Ken Ghosh for 'State of Siege: Temple Attack'

4. Best Cinematographer - Jayakrishna Gummadi for 'Haseena Dilruba'

5. Best Actor in Supporting Role - Satish Kaushik for 'Kaagaz'

6. Best Actress in Supporting Role - Lara Dutta for 'Bell Bottom'

7. Best Actor in a Negative Role - Aayush Sharma for 'Antim: The Final Truth'

8. People's Choice Best Actor - Abhimanyu Dasani

9. People's Choice Best Actress - Radhika Madan

10. Best Film - 'Shershaah'

11. Best Actor - Ranveer Singh for '83'

12. Best Actress - Kriti Sanon for 'Mimi'

13. Best Debut - Ahan Shetty for 'Tadap'

14. Film Of The Year - 'Pushpa: The Rise'

15. Best Web Series - 'Candy'

16. Best Actor in Web Series - Manoj Bajpayee for 'The Family Man 2'

17. Best Actress in Web Series - Raveena Tandon for 'Aranyak'

18. Best Playback Singer Male - Vishal Mishra

19. Best Playback Singer Female - Kanika Kapoor

20. Best Short Film - 'Pauli'

21. Television Series of The Year - 'Anupama'

22. Best Actor in Television Series - Shaheer Sheikh for 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi'

23. Best Actress in Television Series - Shraddha Arya for 'Kundali Bhagya'

24. Most Promising Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar

25. Most Promising Actress in Television Series - Rupali Ganguly

26. Critics Best Film - 'Sardar Udham'

27. Critics Best Actor - Sidharth Malhotra for 'Shershaah'

28. Critics Best Actress - Kiara Advani for 'Shershaah'

The star-studded night honoured the talented artists for their outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.

ANI