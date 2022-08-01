Mathura: No hearing could take place in the case related to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Mosque in the court of ADJ-7 because of no work on Monday. The next hearing of the matter will be on August 3.

According to sources, the All India Hindu Mahasabha had filed an application in the District Court on July 26. In the application, permission was sought for worship and Jalabhishek of Shri Krishna in the disputed place in Shahi Idgah Mosque premises. Dinesh Kaushik, National Treasurer of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, told that he had sought permission for worship in the disputed site Shahi Idgah Masjid premises before the festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

He further said that the disputed place is the birthplace of Shri Krishna's original Vigraha temple, and permission should be given to worship and perform Jalabhishek of Shri Krishna at that place. Many cases related to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi vs Shahi Idgah Masjid are pending in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division and District Judge of Mathura.