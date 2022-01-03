Mathura: In the meeting held in Mathura regarding the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi on Monday, the saints took a unanimous decision of being firm for the foundation of the 'Krishna Janmabhoomi' in Mathura. The meeting was held under the leadership of Gyananand Maharaj in his ashram 'Guru Kripa Dham'.

According to the reports, it was decided in the meeting that all the cases of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi which are going on in the court for the past 2 years, will be strongly supported with important evidence including old documents. The saints also reportedly claim to have evidence against the perpetrators who broke Lord Krishna's birthplace, which may further strengthen their claim of no one but the temple authorities having any rights over the land.

The saints also decided to put forth the demand for a 'grand temple of Lord Shri Krishna to be built at the same place, without sparing even an inch of land for anyone'. They also implied that they may also resort to agitation if their demands aren't fulfilled.

Amid speculations of UP CM Yogi Adityanath contesting from Mathura in the upcoming UP Assembly polls, the sages and saints have affirmed that they will get him elected with a heavy majority if he contests from Mathura.

Advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh said that the matter of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi is under consideration in the court, while all the sages and saints in Mathura have fixed their minds on getting the foundation of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi set in the upcoming years. He also informed that the saints believe that the original idol of Lord Krishna has been allegedly buried in the steps of the mosque of Red Fort in Agra, and are insistent on bringing it back to Mathura.