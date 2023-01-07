Bengaluru : The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) President K Rahman Khan Friday evening suspended Yousuf Shariff alias KGF Babu KGF Babu for projecting the Congress' electoral performance in the ensuing Assembly elections as not more than 80 seats in the 224 member House.

Babu, one of the wealthiest Congress candidates in the state, against whom a disciplinary proceedings are pending was suspended with immediate effect, according to the party's communique which cited making statements in media against the party and its policy as the reason.

The suspension order faulted Babu of not having given a reasonable reply to the disciplinary committee's notice, issued three months ago. "Even on Friday, you have given statement to the media in the party office, without seeking prior permission of state president. By doing this you have violated the party norms. It is serious indiscipline act, so the party is suspending you with immediate effect(sic)," the order read.

On Friday, Babu, in a media interaction at the party office, said, "if this continues, the Congress will not win even 80 seats in the next assembly election," sending the party workers in a tizzy. The party workers began to object to Babu when he made the statement leading to tense moments in the premises.

Also read—'Costly Whisper': Tape embarrassment for Congress in Karnataka, BJP lambasts Shivakumar

The party workers wanted Babu to leave the party campus as he was making statements against the party. Babu engaged them and tried to reason with them regarding his statement, in vain. In the end, Babu was forced to leave the party office by the irate Congress workers.

Babu who is seeking party ticket from Chikkapet assembly constituency joined Congress in 2021. Later, he contested for the Karnataka Legislative Council elections. He made headlines with his self-declared assets of Rs 1,743 crore. It garnered him attention from the party workers and rivals alike. The moniker KGF Babu came to being mainly due to his costly possessions and lavish lifestyle.