Srinagar: Two days after the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit employee in central Kashmir's Budgam, a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits on Saturday met political leaders part of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) at Member of Parliament Dr. Farooq Abullah's residence in Srinagar. Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) senior leader MY Tarigami and Awami National Conference leader Muzaffar Shah were also present.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Tarigami who is the PAGD's spokesman, said the KP delegation shared their apprehensions and demands in the aftermath of the KP employee killing adding the PAGD has decided to meet the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and take up the matter with him. "The protesters have been baton-charged which has become the norm here.

The government is claiming fake normalcy while the ground reality is in front of us all. We should not politicize the killings but should raise our voices against them together. We have to make sure that this does not happen again," he added.

Bhat, who was working in Tehsil Office Chadoora, was shot dead by militants in the Budgam district of Central Kashmir on Thursday. Besides protests by the Kashmiri Pandit community, mainstream political parties, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have strongly condemned the killing. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced compensation for kin and a job for Bhat's wife besides an inquiry into the matter by an SIT.

