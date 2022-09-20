Kota (Rajasthan): Radheshyam Meena, 35 years, who attempted self-immolation at the Nayapura police station premises on September 15 peeved over alleged non-cooperation from the police, died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Delhi.

CI Ramkishan of Kota's Nayapura police station said "we have received the information about Radheshyam's death. Jodhraj, son of Radheshyam's maternal uncle, has confirmed the information, and now his body is being taken for post-mortem. The deceased person's wife Antama is present in Delhi while both the children Alisha and Shivam are in Kota."

It may be recalled that Radheshyam Meena had lodged a complaint of assault against local ward councilor Hariom Suman on September 5 at the Nayapura police station. It was regarding a scuffle between them over issuing some document. Radheshyam however did not receive a prompt response from the police. Despite making several rounds to the police station afterwards, the police did not pay heed to his complaint, nor took any action on it.

Enraged over non-cooperation from the police, Radheshyam tried to immolate himself at police station premises. Police constables Shyamsundar and Parmeshwar Yadav, who were present at the site, saved the youth by putting blankets and rugs over his body, and doused the fire. He was then immediately rushed to the MBM Hospital where the doctors declared his condition as critical and began treatment.

Later on September 17, Radheshyam was shifted to AIIMS Delhi by making a green corridor. On the other side, the three accused, including councilor Hariom Suman, were arrested on September 17 and presented before the court. From where he was sent to judicial remand till 30 September. However, the court granted bail to councilor Hari Om Suman and other councilors on 19 September.