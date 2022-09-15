Kota (Rajasthan): A woman from Kota, while staying in a live-in relationship with a youth for the past five years, alleged that she has been sexually assaulted by him. She further alleged that the accused was carrying on the courtship on the pretext of marrying her. She also informed that the youth, who belongs to a different religious community than herself, committed the crime under the garb of a Hindu name.

After the prolonged ordeals, the woman realized that the accused is a married man and has been keeping things from her. The victim immediately reached out to the police and filed a complaint against the accused after which the police registered a case against him for outraging the modesty of a woman along with the SC/ST Act. Along with the main accused, his brother, and his mother have also been named as the accused in the case. So far, the officials have taken the main accused into custody.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mukul Sharma, said, "Main accused Ali Hussain alias Bunty has been arrested. We have sent him to judicial custody. An investigation is underway." However, he further said that the case largely remains in a grey area as the victim and the accused were in a live-in relationship, while further investigation into the matter will hatch something concrete in the case.