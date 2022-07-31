Kota(Rajasthan): A 16-year-old student who is taking coaching for IIT allegedly died by suicide due to his homosexuality issues in a hostel in Kota, Rajasthan on Saturday, police said.

According to Jawahar Nagar police, the student was a resident of Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. A suicide note was also recovered near the deceased's body. The suicide note contains his apology towards his parents and his concern about the expenditure on his brother's studies. The suicide note also contains "his homosexuality and his love for a man named Bhavyya. He also mentions that he is a failure in his studies and his love for his partner is true"

The student said, "Sorry Mom-Dad, but I am not worthy of anything. Your son fought a lot but lost. My apologies to you for wasting so much money on me. Now, you only have to Chuchu's education expenditure, but my love was true but it happened with a boy. I love Bhavya very much." The 16-year-old student is identified as Pratham Jain and his father is a private doctor.

According to police, Jain had been preparing for coaching for two months in Kota. His friends said he did not go to coaching on Friday and the last time his friends saw him was at 10 am and had breakfast with them. After that, his friends left him. When his friends knocked on the door of his room at 2 pm in the afternoon and he did not open the door. His friends thought he was probably sleeping.

In the evening, his friends knocked on the door again but he did not open it again. Upon suspecting something foul, his friends informed the hostel authorities. The authorities knocked down the door and found him dead in his hostel room. The authorities immediately informed the police. Police removed the body from the snare and sent the body to MBS Hospital for post-mortem. His family members were informed and they reached Kota after the information. The body will be handed over to the family members after the postmortem is conducted.