Kota: Prison where nobody wants to land themselves and those who are languishing in jail would be almost ostracised by society. Especially relatives will distance themselves from that family out of fear and social stigma. But all prisoners are not hardcore some might have committed the crime to protect themselves or their near and dear ones. In that case, those who are known to them will embrace them while others may not. But in reality, those who have been imprisoned, find it difficult to eke out their livelihood as nobody will offer them jobs. But as individuals, they may find it difficult to get jobs whereas when they work in a group there is a chance for them to get work.

Taking a cue from it, prisoners from Kota jail are being trained to form a band to perform at weddings. This has come after jail authorities provided them with an opportunity to work at the Kota central jail-run petrol pump. With training in performing with musical instruments, the inmates can seek job opportunities after their tenure is over and start afresh.

Inmates serving in Kota Jail on charges of murder, rape, theft, robbery, drug trafficking, and others are given this opportunity based on their record in the prison. The successful attempt at running a petrol pump by the inmates gave a boost to the jail authorities and new areas of employment are being thought of. The band curated will be open for booking of marriages and other occasions soon after they complete their training.

Rajendra Gurjar, who is serving in a murder case, says that the jail administration has given him a good opportunity at the petrol pump. "Earlier we had to go to another place for work, but now we have got work nearby. I have served 11 years, and now 3 years of sentence are left," he quipped. Another prisoner Jafar Jalaluddin, a resident of Suket, says that he is serving a life term. He looks forward to completing his tenure and working in a similar set-up after gaining experience from here.

NDPS Act prisoner Sunil Panchal, a resident of Taleda, says that he has been in jail since June 5, 2015. He was sentenced to 12 years in the NDPS case. He has come out of jail after serving eight years in prison. The move is highly appreciated by the inmates as it provides them with a chance to better their lives. They have been loyal to the funds handled at the petrol pump, further allowing the prison authorities to give them opportunities to join the mainstream.

Shedding light on the unique concept, Central Jail Superintendent PS Sidhu informed that 21 prisoners are being trained in band operations. They are taking training among themselves. Akram and Ramesh used to play band earlier. They are helping the band and training others. Their practice will continue for about two more months. After that, they will be sent to perform at weddings and parties.

Bharat Rathore, the Senior Assistant of Central Jail, said that at present about 20 prisoners are serving in open jail petrol pumps. Going forward, a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) pump has also been proposed. Along with this, two nozzles of the petrol pump will be operated and the timing of the petrol pump will also be extended, enabling more prisoners to work and earn. Currently, they are paid Rs 250 to 300 per day. The prisoners, who have completed one-third of their sentence and behave well in jail, are shifted to open jail.