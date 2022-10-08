Kota (Rajasthan): Aspirants seeking admission in medical and engineering courses through NEET or JEE have been making a beeline to Kota city in Rajasthan. The city has become a major hub for providing quality coaching to those interested to pursue courses in medical and engineering streams.

Compared to the countrywide selection rate of students for medical courses, the ratio of shortlisting for Kota candidates studying in different coaching institutes of the city, is 30 per cent. It means that every third student from Kota coaching institutes is chosen for the medical courses. At least 30,000 aspirants are shortlisted for medical courses from various coaching institutes running in Kota city, every year.

Similarly, 6000 students studying in different coaching institutes in Kota are shortlisted for various IITs in the country through JEE Advanced examination. Students from Kota coaching institutes capture 9000 seats after taking the JEE Main exam. These students after cracking the JEE Main exam become eligible for taking admission to different NITs (National Institute of Technology).

Dr. Brijesh Maheshwari, director of Allen Coaching institute, said, "Kota provides a complete ecosystem for those who want to excel in entrance examination. Here students study with utmost dedication. Meritorious students from all over the country make a beeline to Kota . Competition among medical and engineering students is intense. Peer group pressure helps them to achieve success in competitive examinations. Paying guests and hostel owners in Kota take care of students' requirements."