Kota (Rajasthan): Supporters of Deva Gurjar, a known criminal, who was killed allegedly in a gang war on Monday, created a ruckus at the mortuary of MBS Hospital on Tuesday where the dead body of the deceased gangster has been kept.

A resident of Kota, Deva Gurjar had at least 15 cases for offenses including assault, loot, land grabbing, and Arms Act registered against him in Rawatbhata police station in Chittorgarh. On Monday (April 4), he had visited a salon when some armed assailants attacked and killed him. As the news of Gurjar's murder spread in the city, the crowd of his supporters gathered at the MBS Hospital and started pelting stones at the police personnel even as ID Range Ravidutt Gaur and Kota city SP Kesar Singh Shekhawat were present on the spot. Some of the police personnel were injured in the incident though the police managed to control the situation.

The family members of Deva Gurjar have filed a complaint against Babu Gurjar and others. According to the information, both dealt in buying and selling properties and were lately having a dispute over some transactions. On the other side, tension prevailed in the Borabas village, the native home of Deva Gurjar. Agitated villagers blocked the Kota Rawatbhata-highway near Borabas villages, vandalized some vehicles, and set government buses on fire. Some passengers as well as a conductor and a driver were assaulted.

