Mathura: The prime accused in the brutal gang-rape of a 20-year-old girl in a moving car in Mathura was arrested on the wee hours of Thursday. Senior Superintendent of Police Dr. Gaurav Grover said that the prime accused in the rape case has been arrested by the Kosi Kalan police. The police have also retrieved the car which was involved in the incident and the probe is on for other accomplices.

In a heartwrenching incident on Tuesday, the victim was brutally raped when she went to take the sub-inspector of police examination to Agra. While returning home the girl said that no vehicle was found for Kosi Kalan late at night. Then some youth on the pretext of giving her a lift had made the girl sit in their car. When the car came on the highway from Agra, the youth gang-raped her. The victim was beaten up by the youths when she tried to resist the attempt of rape. Later, the accused threw her on the highway and left.

According to the statement of the victim, a young man living in the Palwal district of Haryana had befriended a 20-year-old girl through social media. After a few days of interaction over the phone, the girl had informed him of going to Agra to give the sub-inspector's examination. The girl was waiting for a vehicle to return back to her residence when the accused and two other people told the girl to sit inside the car.

The victim alleges that she was fed intoxicants by Tejveer the prime accused who later raped and assaulted her. Later, she was thrown from the moving vehicle near the Agra-Delhi highway. Seeing the victim in a distressed condition, the local people recognized her and informed her family members. Upon receiving information, the police admitted the unconscious girl to a private hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, after the family of the victim lodged a case against the accused at the Kosi Kalan police station. As soon as the police received the complaint, three teams were set up for the search operation. Police nabbed the main accused on Thursday. The probe is on for the other accomplices involved in the rape case.