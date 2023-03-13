New Delhi: With people across the country busy celebrating the historic win that the song Naatu Naatu and the documentary The Elephant Whisperers ascended at the 95th Academy Awards, the Korean diplomats in India are also equally happy for India's victory. These diplomats were seen grooving to the beat of the Oscar-winning blockbuster song from SS Rajamouli's Telegu film RRR on Monday, hours after it won the Oscar.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Korean Deputy Chief of Mission in Delhi, Lim Sangwoo said, "Naatu Naatu is so catchy and the moves are so energetic. When you watch the movie, you feel like dancing to the beat. We are so happy that the song won the Oscar award. It is not just a moment worth celebrating for Indians. The win has shown how the whole world loves the song."

"The love we have for Indian dance, movies, and music makes this win a moment to celebrate for us as well. We are happy that Naatu Naatu won the Oscars. Our joy at the moment is proof of how close we feel to India and Indians. As countries, we might be miles apart geographically but historically, we have always been friends. Legend has it, once an Indian prince came all the way to Korea to marry a Korean Princess. We feel the affinity between the two countries. Recently, Jungkook from the band BTS also posted a video vibing to Naatu Naatu. This exchange makes Korea and India closer to each other", he added.

Talking about India's G20 presidency, Lim said that India is at the center stage of world diplomacy and it is making the best out of its G20 presidency to bring tangible results of global issues, adding that India also represented the Voice of the Global South so we see India expanding

Another member from the embassy, Minsun KIM, Minister Counsellor of the Korean Embassy, said that the RRR movie was a big hit in Korea too and many members of the embassy loved it. "While watching this movie, the idea came to us that maybe we can make a cover dance to share our love for Indian culture and Indian movies with Indian people," she said.

"I'm a big fan of Indian movies. There were some serious fans of Indian movies in Korea. The fan base has recently been growing among the locals of Korea too. It is a wonderful opportunity for people of two countries to understand each other in a better way and to understand the culture and enjoy," Kim said.

It is evident that the RRR craze has reached South Korea too, as the renowned Korean band BTS's member Jungkook also welcomed the win and congratulated the RRR team for winning the Oscar.

Park Ji Eun, 1st Secretary at the Embassy of Korea, also spoke to ETV Bharat about how she feels about the win. "All of us who are on the dance cover watched the movie RRR. We were very touched by the movie and excited to listen to the song and watch the actors dance to the song. We found out that they were nominated for best original song at the Oscars. So we came up with the idea of creating a dance cover supporting them to win the award at the Oscars," Eun told ETV Bharat.

"Everybody knows that K culture K-pop and dance are very popular in India but we also want the global audience to know that Korean people love Indian songs, dance, and movies. So I hope we could contribute a little bit to make Korean people know that Indian music and movies are extraordinary". Indian movies have grabbed the attention of the International audience and the movie RRR is like the cherry on the cake which apart from winning several awards and accolades, also got nominated for the 95th Academy Awards.