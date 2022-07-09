Korba (Chhattisgarh): Police claimed to have cracked the horrific double murder case that took place at a Kusmunda Colony in the Korba area of Chhattisgarh on Friday. Police recovered two bodies lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds from the Kusmunda SECL colony in Korba, Chhattisgarh.

Police, earlier, were clueless and faced hurdles in bringing the most spine-chilling and shocking murder mystery to a logical conclusion. Besides, the other reason was that the accused sometimes was feigning ignorance and sometimes cooperating with the cops in investigating the case. The accused was a 19-year-old boy Aman, son of Lakshmi Das, who wanted to get rid of his mother and sister because he was annoyed with their advice to shun drugs.

"So when his father RK Das, an employee of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) left office at 6 am, Aman executed the plan and killed his mother and sister," said police sources, adding, "To hoodwink the police the accused took a cue from the film Drishyam. The accused did everything to wipe out evidence from the crime spot. He hid the knife on the terrace of his house. The accused left for a relative's house and suddenly appeared before the police for interrogation in the case."

The forensic investigation helped the police to tie the loose ends of the case. The sniffer dog pressed into service for probing the murder always hinted that Aman was the real culprit. Aman's other alibis proved to be wrong during the investigation. A police officer, Litesh Singh, speaking to ETV Bharat, said, "The young man was always a suspect for us. He killed his mother and sister. Why he killed them will be known after a thorough investigation. The accused was arrested and sent to jail."