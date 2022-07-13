Kolkata(West Bengal): A skeleton was donated to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal on Tuesday along with organ donation at SSKM Hospital after a Kolkata woman was declared brain dead on Tuesday.

According to RG Kar Hospital sources, a 58-year-old woman was admitted to the Habra State General Hospital after suddenly falling unconscious on July 2. The patient identified as Manjubala Bhakta wife of Ramesh Bhakta was going to school on a relative's bike when she suddenly fell unconscious. After seeing no improvement in her condition, Manjubala Bhakta was later shifted to a private hospital in Salt Lake.

Then on July 8, the doctor informed Ramesh Bhakta that Manjubaladevi was brain dead. Ramesh Bhakta said that they had pledged to donate their organs in 1994. So he contacted the welfare organization named Ganadarpan which made arrangements to donate Manjubala Devi's liver, kidney, heart, cornea, and skin. The organs were donated to SSKM Hospital on July 10 after being assisted by the welfare organization.

After donating the organs Ramesh Bhakta decided to donate the skeleton of his wife to the RG Kar Hospital for research studies. According to Anatomy department professor Bhaskar Pal, "Manjubala Devi proved that everything in the body can be used even after death. This donation would prove to be beneficial for the students."

Talking to ETV Bharat Ramesh Bhakta said, "We have always wanted to donate our bodies for the purpose of medical research and studies. I have acted according to her wishes. I have donated her skeleton to the RG Kar Hospital's Anatomy department so that future medical students would find it beneficial to their studies.”

Shyamal Chattopadhyay, an acting member of Ganadarpan, said, “late founder of Ganadarpan organisation Braj Roy donated his body for pathological autopsy after he died due to COVID in 2021. Now, Manjubala Devi's skeleton donation would set an example for the society.”