Kolkata: The common people of Kolkata, where Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had started his political journey as the city's mayor, expressed happiness over the installation of the freedom fighter's statue at India Gate in New Delhi. However, while some called for following his ideals for a better India, others felt that the amount spent on the installation of the statue could have been used for some development work.

"The statue will be instrumental in giving Netaji the respect he deserves, but that is not enough. His ideals should be followed for a better India," software developer Sandhya Rani Acharya said. Shreya Karmakar, a student of Jadavpur University, said, "If we wish to honour him, we need to follow his ideology of secularism and socialism, work for the upliftment of the poor, regardless of religion and caste. The statue has to be just a starting point in this journey."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on Thursday. He will also inaugurate the newly christened Kartavya Path -- a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate that will have red granite walkways with greenery all around, refurbished canals, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks and vending kiosks.

Rabindra Biswas, an app cab driver, was happy that the long wait was over and Netaji was finally being honoured by the government. "It will be great if we can also see Subhas Chandra Bose's image on currency notes along with that of Mahatma Gandhi," Biswas added. Ratan Mondal, a grocer near Netaji Subas Chandra Bose International Airport at Kolkata, was elated that his "hero since childhood" was being honoured by the nation.

"By honouring Netaji, the central government has honoured us all...I believe that he never got the honour he deserved even though his contribution towards the freedom struggle was much more than most of the leaders," Mondal said. The 28-feet-tall statue of Netaji in the national capital will be an emblem of valour and sacrifice for the generations to come, he said.

Bablu Mondal, a vegetable vendor, however, said such installations are mere political gimmicks. "The crores of rupees spent on carving out, transporting and installing such statues could actually be spent on the development of the country and its people," he said. (PTI)