Kolkata: A rare surgery was performed on a 46-year-old woman underwent surgery to remove 4 kgs of jelly from her abdomen at the Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The doctor said that the woman was suffering from a disease called 'Pseudomyxoma Peritonei', often known as 'Jelly Belly' in colloquial language.

According to hospital sources, Chappiya Sheikh, a resident of Nadia, developed an aversion to food for several months. Eating a little would cause her stomach to swell enormously. To get the health issue resolved, the woman reached out to the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The doctors there performed a CT scan on the patient, and diagnosed her with the rare disease.

Finally, the patient's treatment started under the supervision of Dr Uppal, a professor in the Department of Surgery. The doctor further told ETV Bharat that the woman was suffering from a rare disease called Pseudomyxoma Peritonei. "Any kind of tumor is generally solid in nature. But in this disease, it is liquid. This type of disease starts from the appendix or the ovary. The cells that are in the tumor come out through a hole and spread throughout the stomach. As a result, it takes the form of jelly," the doctor explained.

"It is possible to cure through cyclo reductive treatment. But it is not possible to completely eliminate the jelly from the tumor. The treatment that continues is simply called chemotherapy. In addition to surgery, chemo is given. It gives the patient about an 80 percent chance of survival," the doctor added.

However, the treatment method is not available in West Bengal. The patient underwent surgery last Saturday. About a jar of jelly was surgically removed from the woman's body. The surgery lasted for about eight hours. "She will be released in the next few days. After that, she will be taken to the cancer department where she will undergo chemotherapy treatment. Currently, the female patient is completely healthy. The woman can slowly return to normal life," the doctor said.