Kolkata: Keshav Bhavan, RSS’s West Bengal state headquarters in Kolkata will now be the epicenter for coordination of the Sangh’s activities in the seven eastern and northeastern states of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, and Sikkim. This is an indication that West Bengal is becoming a major focus for RSS with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In case of major decisions, the RSS authorities in the state concerned will have to coordinate with Keshav Bhavan. All major meetings on this count will also be conducted at Kolkata. RSS veterans feel that this is something unprecedented in the history of the outfit in the recent past. Now the question automatically comes on why RSS has taken such a decision.

A top RSS office-bearer, who refused to be named, said that Kolkata is a gateway for both eastern and northeastern India, and hence if the epicenter of the RSS activities in these seven states in Kolkata, it would be easier for the top brass to monitor and supervise the entire process. The top RSS office bearers will be reaching Kolkata from any part of the country easily in case of major decisions and go back easily from Kolkata.

There is yet logic behind this unprecedented decision, sources said. RSS leadership feels that there is immense scope for spreading the outfit’s organizational network in the states under review. “Hence a major decision on this count was required which we have taken,” the RSS office bearer said.

Political observers are of the opinion that after the West Bengal assembly polls, the morale of BJP in West Bengal is extremely low and it needs guidance and active assistance from RSS to turn around. However, the hardcore RSS men within state BJP had been able to imbibe some confidence among the common BJP workers. So many feel that if BJP’s organization in the state can be reorganized with guidance from RSS it can have a positive impact on the ballot in the Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read: Mohan Bhagwat to brainstorm with RSS top brass, to draft blueprint for 2024 polls in Bengal