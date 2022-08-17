Kolkata: Amidst arguments on Rasgullas between Bengal and Odisha, Bengal won the GI tag after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee proposed to create a sweet hub in the capital of the state where the famous sweet shops of the city will sell Rasgulla under one roof on the unused land of Tram Depot in Nonapukur.

Meanwhile, the government has also issued notice to use the unused land of the bus depot for various business ventures to boost the income of the state. Banerjee aimed to create a Rasgulla hub and the confectionary business organisation ‘Mishti Udyog’ will contribute to the same. General Manager of Kolkata Industries Centre, Abhijit Banerjee said, “The State Small Industries Development Corporation is already working on preparing the detailed report of this project i.e. DPR. The DPR will be sent to the finance department on completion. And once the Finance Department approves it, the construction of the Rasogolla Hub will officially begin.”

According to the sources, the hub will showcase around 38 types of rasgullas while the government will also provide small-scale rasgulla-vendors to expand their business and ultimately help in the state's economy. Kolkata government will pump in a 35 per cent subsidy on the loan under the scheme and the business vendors will be helped in the state as well as under the central currency scheme.