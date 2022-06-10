Kolkata: Police official shoots down a woman, kills self later
Published on: 12 minutes ago
Kolkata: A police official allegedly started firing indiscriminately in front of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on Friday. According to police sources, the accused killed a woman in the firing. They further revealed that the accused later ended his life by suicide. Senior officials of Kolkata Police have reached the spot.
(Further details awaited)
