Kolkata: An FIR has been lodged by the Kolkata Police against former BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal in connection with the alleged controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. He has also been served a notice to join the investigation.

Earlier, Mumbai, Thane and Delhi Police had also lodged FIRs against Jindal. The FIR against him was lodged at Jorasanko police station of Kolkata under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, sources said on Sunday. A notice read: "In exercise of the powers conferred under Sub Section (1) of Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, I hereby inform you that in course of investigation of the case registered with Jorasanko Police Station, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain the facts and circumstances from you. Hence, you are directed to appear before me being the IO of the case at Jorasanko Police Station within seven days from the date of its receipt of this notice."

Kolkata Police also warned Jindal of strict action if he does not appear before them. Jindal was dismissed from the BJP after controversy erupted over his alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad which was in support of suspended party spokesperson Nupur Sharma's statement that was also against Prophet Muhammad.