Kolkata: Kolkata Police has decided to take one of its loyal canine workers for further treatment to Chennai as it is facing severe eye issues. According to police sources, Bella was facing a lot of problems during training and it was later found in the medical examination that a white layer has formed in both of its eyes.

They further said that the doctors at the city's Belgachia Veterinary Hospital and The veterinarian of the Kolkata Police Squad were consulted in this regard but the problem still persists. Police sources said that Labrador's handler Sirshendu Sarkar and Kolkata Police have learned that if not treated properly, Bela's eye problem may lead to severe consequences.

Sources in the Kolkata Police said that the issue has raised concerns among officials of the city police's dog squad that they will not be able to avail of Bella's services until her medical issues are resolved.