New Delhi: Mahasweta Chakraborty, a 24-year-old pilot from Kolkata who was operating flights from the borders of war-torn Ukraine, has rescued more than 800 Indian students from the border of Ukraine, Poland and Hungary.

Giving this information, Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha, West Bengal, Priyanka Sharma stated in a tweet that Mahasweta is the daughter of Tanuja Chakraborty, president of the West Bengal State BJP Mahila Morcha. India has evacuated over 20,000 of its citizens from war-hit Ukraine under Operation Ganga.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics Donetsk and Luhansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry had said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

ANI