Kolkata: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed ONon Tuesday to investigate the case of security breach at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence recently. The special team comprising high-ranking officials drawn from Kolkata police's Intelligence wing and detective department will probe the matter.

Meanwhile, police personnel on duty at the state secretariat and at the CM's residence have been barred from using mobile phones on duty. It is learnt that the decision has been taken to step up the security of the Chief Minister. It may be recalled that Hafizul Mollah, a resident of Basirhat, had recently scaled the wall of the Chief Minister's residence past midnight.

He was later arrested and sent to jail. Police were trying to find out why he entered the chief minister's house. However, Hafizul was believed to be mentally unsound.