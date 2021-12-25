Kolkata: A city junior doctor associated with Calcutta Medical College & Hospital with no history of travelling abroad has tested Omicron positive here on Saturday.

The Omicron positive case detected in West Bengal is taking the tally to six positive cases in the state so far. However, two out of the six have already recovered. The remaining four cases are under treatment at hospitals with their condition being stable.

However, the identity of the sixth affected person had left the medical fraternity concerned. The Omicron positive junior doctor associated with Calcutta Medical College & Hospital does not have any record of overseas travel. He used to stay at the college's adjacent hostel. So, naturally, the medical fraternity is worried about the remaining hostel boarders. While the previous five people had just returned from abroad.

Authorities said that "the fever was detected three days back and since then he had COVID-19 symptoms and went for the test. At the same time, his specimens were also sent for genome sequencing following which he was detected Omicron positive."

He is currently under treatment at Beliaghata Infectious Disease Hospital in Kolkata and his condition is stable.

West Bengal is among the first five Indian states in terms of the numbers of Omicron-affected people. However, even after that people seem to be careless about flouting the health protocols during the current festive season.

Experts say that this carelessness may shoot up Omicron-positive cases in the coming days. They urge people to o adhere to the Covid safety protocols by wearing masks and sanitising hands and maintaining social distancing and avoiding overcrowding areas.