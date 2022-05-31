Kolkata: The Kolkata-Dhaka international bus service is set to resume after a hiatus of two years. If things fall in place, the service will be launched early next month. This was recently announced by the Tripura government's transport department.

The service was shut down due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, but now the situation is returning back to normalcy. The bus will travel from Agartala to Kolkata and finally Dhaka. The bus operation was not only popular, but also commercially successful. Among the passengers and the demand for resuming the service is very high.

According to West Bengal State Transport Corporation (WBSTC) sources, much work has been done on this route and the service will again begin early next month. Departing from Tripura's capital Agartala, the bus takes around 20 hours to reach Dhaka. The bus covers a distance of about 500 km. On the other hand, it takes about 35 to 38 hours to travel by train. The bus will leave the Krishnanagar bus depot in Tripura at 10 am.

It is learnt that the bus service was planned to be relaunched in April, but due to some problems, it did not happen. So this time, Tripura, West Bengal and Bangladesh governments have taken steps to launch the bus service. An agreement to this effect has already been reached between the two countries.

The booking of tickets is likely to commence from next month. Tickets will be available at the Tripura Road Transport Corporation counters at Krishnanagar. One needs a valid passport, transit visa and necessary documents to buy tickets. The fare per passenger will be Rs 2,300.