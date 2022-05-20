Kolhapur: 20-year-old Kolhapuri girl Kasturi Savekar successfully summited the world's highest mountain Mount Everest (8,848 meters) on Saturday morning and waved Indian tri-color. But her family is facing a financial crunch since they spent Rs 50 lakhs on her massive effort.

Kasturi Savekar's father Deepak Savekar, seeing the persistence of his daughter, started arranging the money through crowdfunding in which he was helped by several generous people and managed to collect Rs 28.56 lakhs but now he has to pool up around Rs 22 lakhs to clear his debts.

So once again he sought help and appealed to all sections of the society including philanthropists, social organizations, industrial organizations, and cooperative societies to come forward for help.

He also shared his bank account details: Name: Karveer Hikers, State Bank of India Account number: 39214749732 IFSC Code: SBIN0017527

She had recently become the youngest girl to summit Mt Annapurna and now within two weeks span, she has summited Mt Everest.

Also Read: World's highest weather station installed on Mt. Everest