Kolhapur: A housewife from Gandhinagar in Maharashtra Kavita Chawla has become the first to win prize money of Rs 1 crore in the popular tv game show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 hosted by Amitabh Bachhan. She had waited 22 years for this and finally, her hard work paid off. She was also selected in the top 10 in 2013.

Chawala, who is only a class 12 pass out, is ecstatic over the win. In an interview with ETV Bharat, she shared her journey of 22 years and her future plans. Looking back at the preparation that went behind achieving her dreams, she quoted "Koshish karne waloon ki kabhi haar nahi hoti" (those who try never fail). She intends to spend the money on her son's education.

Her husband Vijay Chwala owns a small clothing business. They even have loans to repay. This win will help her achieve her dreams of going on a world tour and buying a bungalow for her family. After coming back from KBC, she received a grand welcome from her family.

Her relatives, friends, and neighbors all took part in the celebrations and burst firecrackers to welcome her. Her family said that she has made the whole of Kolhapur proud by winning Rs 1 crore and being the season's first crorepati.

Chawala recounts the whole experience as unforgettable. She had been waiting to appear on the show for the past 22 years. "I couldn't believe it then. Although winning an amount of Rs 1 crore was a joy, I also got a chance to sit in the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan", Chawla added. The KBC episodes featuring Kavita Chawla will be telecasted on the 19th and 20th of September.