Kolhapur: Chandrakant Jadhav, the MLA of Kolhapur North constituency, passed away aged 57 on Thursday morning in Hyderabad, where he was under treatment. He was facing health issues for the past few days. Reportedly, his mortal remains was supposed to reach Kolhapur today at around 1pm.

Jadhav had been working in the industry for the past several years. In 2019, he contested the elections from the Kolhapur North constituency with a Congress ticket, defeating Shiv Sena candidate Rajesh Kshirsagar and becoming the MLA.

He had strong relations with several training boards in the city, and had gained the trust of people through his works in a very short time span.

His admission into the Hyderabad hospital came amid a sudden deterioration in health. Jadhav had also been infected with Covid-19 twice before this, but successfully recovered each time.

The passing away of the Congress MLA has set a pall of gloom in the city and the district.